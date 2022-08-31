iPhone 14 Max could actually be called iPhone 14 Plus

What a time to be alive.

Following the release of the iPhone 8 Plus in 2017, Apple dropped the “Plus” naming scheme in favour of the word “Max.” However, it looks like that could soon change yet again, at least as far as the tech giant’s rumoured larger iPhone 14 is concerned.

According to a photo of a clear MagSafe case posted by Twitter user Tommy Boi (Via MacRumors), the rumoured iPhone 14 Max could actually be called the iPhone 14 Plus. This means that Apple’s 2022 smartphone lineup will feature the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and finally, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If Apple aims to differentiate the iPhone 14 Max from its larger iPhone 14 Pro Max counterpart, using Plus makes sense to an extent. On the other hand, this name change also results in a more complicated iPhone 14 lineup.

It’s worth pointing out that leaked images like this are relatively easy to fake and that I’m not familiar with Tommy Boi’s track record. That said, MacRumors says that they accurately leaked several iPhone case colours last year, so there could be some truth to this report.

In other recent iPhone 14 news, there’s a possibility that the iPhone 14 Pro’s rumoured pill-shaped (Face ID) and circular display (camera) cutouts will be joined to create one larger oval software. If this rumour is accurate, it could go down as one of the tech giant’s most divisive decisions ever.

Source: @Tommyboiiiiii Via: MacRumors