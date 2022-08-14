Did you change service providers after last month’s Rogers outage?

It’s been slightly over a month since the major Rogers service outage. July 8th’s outage was one of the worst in recent memory, affecting internet and wireless services across the country.

The service outage impacted Interac, emergency services, third-party internet service providers like TekSavvy, the CRTC’s phone lines, Canadian Blood Services, Service Canada, ArriveCan and more.

With all of this in mind, we’d like to know: did you change your service provider, or are you sticking with Rogers? Rogers and the CRTC claim they will implement safeguards to prevent a widespread outage like this from happening again, but is that enough?

Let us know if you’ve switched service providers in the comments below.