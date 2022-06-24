Chris Pratt says his Mario voice will be an ‘updated’ version

When hearing that Chris Pratt would play the role of the Nintendo’s famous plumber, Mario from the Super Mario franchises, it was an odd selection to take in.

Pratt, whose role was announced in 2021, seems confident that he can nail the role as an Italian plumber. In a report from Variety, Pratt says his role will be “updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before,” a noble statement considering the amount of criticism going around for him receiving the role with a non-Italian background.

However, Illumination Entertainment CEO Chris Meledandri backed Pratt’s upcoming performance in the film.

Meledandri, who is of Italian-American heritage, says he’s not worried about offending Italians or Italian Americans and that he thinks Pratt will turn heads once the film is released, according to a report by Deadline.

As someone of full Italian descent, I found it amusing that Pratt was selected, and I’m really curious, as many others are, to see how he will sound as Mario when the film is out.

Pratt will also be voice acting another famous animated character in Garfield, which fans poked jokes at with some memes.

The Mario movie was anticipated for release in December 2022 but was pushed to April 7th, 2023, for North America.

It will star Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Canadian Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong. A cameo by the original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will also be included.

Image Credit: IGN

Sources: Variety, Deadline Via: Polygon