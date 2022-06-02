Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023

Super Nintendo World is opening to gates to the Mushroom Kingdom in early 2023. The park, which is located at California’s Universal Studios Hollywood, is nearly ready for all to attend.

Earlier this year, Universal confirmed that the first Super Nintendo World park in North America would be opening in 2023. As we slowly approach the new year, Universal has shortened the window by claiming the park will open in “early 2023.”

Get ready, #SuperNintendoWorld is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023. pic.twitter.com/pCYaeHgWsq — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) June 2, 2022

The first Super Nintendo World opened in Japan in 2021. The concept of the park came from a close collaboration between Nintendo and Universal, with Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto brought on board in some capacity.

The park, as you can imagine, bases its attractions and sights on various Nintendo properties.

Upon its opening, the park will be home to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. As the park’s first ride, attendees can throw on a special pair of googles and battle Team Bowser in an AR-powered experience. Riders travel across tracks in authentic-looking Mario Kart vehicles. Throughout the ride, Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach can be seen. Riders collect coins and throw shells in hopes to win the Golden Cup.

In addition, Super Nintendo World features a number of other interactive areas, as well as Nintendo-themed shops and dining areas. The Universal Studios Hollywood’s ‘Feature Presentation’ store will also sell exclusive Mario merch.

With more of an idea of when Super Nintendo World opens, it’s a great idea to start some preliminary trip planning.

Image credit: Universal Studios

Source: Universal Studios