Google partners with iFixit to launch Pixel DIY repair program

Google is partnering with iFixit to provide official parts for Pixel smartphones later this year so that you can fix your device yourself. You’ll be able to order parts randing from the Pixel 2 all the way to the Pixel 6 Pro and later.

iFixit’s parts include batteries, cameras and displays. You can use the parts alongside iFixit Fix Kits or with your own tools.

The initiative will be available in the U.S., U.K, Australia, Canada and EU countries where the Pixel handsets are sold. Additionally, Google says it will partner with independent repair providers like uBreakiFix to offer more Pixel repair options.

In 2021, Apple launched a DIY repair program for iPhone and Mac and started selling official parts to third-party repair shops. Samsung recently launched a similar program, but it’s not currently available in Canada.

Source: Google