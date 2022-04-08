PlayStation games are on sale at Walmart, The Source and Best Buy

If your PS4 or PS5 accepts physical discs, this is the sale for you.

PlayStation games at Best Buy, The Source, and Walmart are on sale, likely to go alongside the PlayStation Store’s current Spring Sale.

At Best Buy, the sale ends on April 14th, at the Source, it ends on the 21st and while Walmart’s website doesn’t say, it likely ends around then as well.

Grab games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart at a discounted rate.

Here are some of the notable games on sale

Image credit: PlayStation