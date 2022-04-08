PlayStation games are on sale at Walmart, The Source and Best Buy

If your PS4 or PS5 accepts physical discs, this is the sale for you.
PlayStation games at Best Buy, The Source, and Walmart are on sale, likely to go alongside the PlayStation Store’s current Spring Sale.
At Best Buy, the sale ends on April 14th, at the Source, it ends on the 21st and while Walmart’s website doesn’t say, it likely ends around then as well.
Grab games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart at a discounted rate.
ICYMI – PlayStation Game Sale on Amazon https://t.co/0WO5eCZr0S #ad
Best Buy https://t.co/rSzTMhDOfd
TheSource https://t.co/exWwDAdzs4
Walmart https://t.co/DjFwfMmvYN pic.twitter.com/YQqP1qnBrf
— Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) April 8, 2022
Here are some of the notable games on sale
- Bloodborne: now $9.99, was $19.99
- Death Stranding for PS5: now $49.99, was $64.99
- Demon’s Souls: now $49.96, was $89.99
- Destruction AllStars: now 24.96, was $29.99
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS5: now $64.99, was $89.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5: now $39.99, was $89.99
- The Nioh Collection for PS5: now $49.96, was $89.99
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: now $64.99, was 89.99
- Returnal: now $64, was $89.99
Image credit: PlayStation