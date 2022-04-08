Don’t miss this week’s top deals at Best Buy Canada

We’re back with another list of the top tech deals from Best Buy Canada. This week we have deals on Sony TVs, HP laptops, and Samsung smartwatches.

Check out the full list of deals below:

TVs and monitors

Samsung 58″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV: $799.99 (save $50)

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV: $2499.99 (save $100)

LG 23.8″ FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor: $129.99 (save $20)

PCs and laptops

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): $1999.99 (save $400)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ Laptop (Intel Core i5-1035G1/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $100)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10 S): $549.99 (save $200)

Headphones and speakers

Skullcandy Jib True In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: $39.99 (save $10)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $149.99 (save $20)

JBL Bar 550-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $699.99 (save $150)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa & Clock: $54.99 (save $25)

Smart home

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell: $219.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Wire-Free Video Doorbell: $199.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with Point – 2 Pack: $259.99 (save $90)

Smartwatches

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate: $229.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch w/ HR Monitor & Extra Strap: $299.99 (save $120)

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 10.1″ 32GB FireOS Tablet with MTK/MT8183 Processor: $159.99 (save $40)

