‘Dancing with the Stars’ to air exclusively on Disney+ in Canada this fall

Dancing with the Stars made a stunning leap to streaming, and will launch its next two seasons exclusively on Disney+ in Canada and the U.S.

The 31st and 32nd seasons of DWTS will debut on Disney’s streaming platform, making it the first live series to debut on the service (and likely one of the first live-streaming reality shows in the U.S.).

In a press release sent to MobileSyrup, Disney said the series would air this fall on Disney+.

“Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and entertainment distribution, in the release.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Deadline reports that ABC sent an advisory to affiliate stations this morning, saying that NFL football is part of its plans to occupy that 8-10pm Monday slot DWTS has occupied for the last 15 years.

The DWTS move comes at an interesting time. Several streaming platforms are making plays for live sports, leaving live entertainment as one of the remaining network television staples not taken over by streaming. With DWTS headed to Disney+, we could soon see more live entertainment shows making the leap to streaming.

Via: Deadline