Turtle Beach’s new Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max gaming headset works with nearly everything

Turtle Beach has just updated its flagship Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset with multiplatform compatibility, along with a longer-lasting 40+ hour battery life, as revealed by the company on Monday, April 4th.

The new headset, called the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max, features Wireless USB and Bluetooth connectivity and is available to pre-order in North America now, though it appears to not be listed on the company’s Canadian website yet.

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max was originally designed for the Xbox but is also compatible with a range of other devices, including PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs, Macs, and compatible iOS and Android mobile devices.

On the company’s U.S. website, the new headphones are listed for $199 ($246 CAD), whereas the previous Stealth 700 Gen 2 cost $149.95 ($186 CAD). The Stealth 700 Gen 2 was available in two variants, one for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and the other one compatible with the Xbox Series X/S and the Xbox One.

The company’s new headphones solve the problem of having different models of the same headphone for different platforms, making the new release a perfect buy for multiplatform gamers.

The headset will launch globally on May 8th, 2022 and is available to pre-order on Turtle Beach’s U.S. website for $199 ($246 CAD).

Considering that Canada falls under the North American market, we should expect the new headphones to be listed on the company’s Canadian storefront soon. As of right now, searching the Canadian website for the new headphone only shows its predecessor, the Stealth 700 Gen 2.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Turtle Beach about the latest headphone’s Canadian availability.

Image credit: Turtle Beach

Source: Turtle Beach