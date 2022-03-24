Here’s how you can stream the Halo TV series in Canada

The long-awaited Halo TV series’ first episode dropped today, and fans of the franchise globally can’t contain their excitement. The TV series, which has been in the making for a long time, isn’t a direct adaptation of the shooter game, but it won’t stray away too much, either, with familiar faces like Master Chief and Cortana gracing the screen throughout the series.

In the United States, the series’ first episode is available to stream on Paramount+. In Canada and multiple other countries, Paramount’s streaming catalogue isn’t as extensive as it is in the United States. However, what matters right now is Halo, and the good news is that the series is available on Paramount+ in Canada.

You can sign up for a Paramount+ membership today, and you’ll get seven days of service for free, after which you’ll be charged either $5.99/month or $59.99/year, depending on the plan you go for. The first season of the series has a total of nine episodes, with one new episode releasing weekly.

Further, the series has been renewed for a second season, though filming for it hasn’t begun. According to your needs, and depending on whether you want to use Paramount for anything other than Halo, you can decide between the two plans.

Find Paramount+’s Canadian plans here.

Suit up, Spartans. The wait is almost over. #HaloTheSeries premieres March 24 exclusively on @ParamountPlus with a second season already ordered. pic.twitter.com/xWPP3wOJfE — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) February 15, 2022

Additionally, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can claim a 30-day membership to Paramount+ for absolutely free, which will cover you for the first four episodes. The free subscription is one of the many perks offered through Game Pass Ultimate. To claim your free one-month subscription, head to the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, the Xbox app for Windows 10 PC or turn on your console. Navigate to the ‘Game Pass’ menu and you’ll see ‘Perks’ in gray at the bottom. Find the Paramount+ perk and follow the instructions on the screen.