TikTok testing ‘watch history’ feature with select users

TikTok is testing a new feature that will allow users to find the videos they watched on their “For You” page.

TechCrunch reports the new “watch history feature” can be accessed through the “content and activity” section of the app.

Twitter user Hammod Oh was the first to spot the feature, TechCrunch reports.

At this time, the feature is only available to select users and TikTok did not share information on plans to further expands its testing pool.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson told the publication.

It’s easy to imagine the current testing phase being successful given how easy it is to lose a video on TikTok. While videos can be saved, the constant stream of videos and accidental refreshing of the page can make this task hard to complete, as TechCrunch points out.

This is the latest feature TikTok is trying out. The company is also allowing select users to test a “repost” feature at this time.

