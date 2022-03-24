Reminder: Netflix’s Canadian pricing has gone up

Netflix announced back in January that it would increase the price of its HD and 4K plans. Well, the day has come.

Depending on your billing cycle, you likely received an email from Netflix notifying you that your plan’s cost will increase the next time you’re billed. While some have already been paying the increased price, including new subscribers, the plan rate change should now be in effect for everyone.

While the ‘Basic’ 480p plan costs the same at $9.99, the HD and 4K plans have jumped from $15 and $19 to $16.49 and $20.99, respectively.

It seems like Netflix increases costs in two-year cycles. It raised plan prices back in 2018, then in 2020, and now in 2022.

In case you’re debating paying the extra price, or thinking about cancelling or changing your subscription, read below:

Cancelling or changing your subscription

Altering your subscription is hassle-free. Simply head to the Netflix app on any compatible device. I am using the web app for this tutorial. Tap the ‘Profile’ icon on the top right and select ‘Account,’ as seen in the screenshot below:

Head to ‘Cancel Membership’ (marked with red arrow 1) or ‘Change Plan’ (marked with red arrow 2) depending on what you want to do.

You’ll then be taken to a confirmation page to affirm your decision. In case you’re cancelling, your profiles, favourites, viewing preferences and account details will remain on Netflix’s database for 10 months, and if you rejoin the streaming service within that time, you’ll technically be able to retrieve your account.

In other Netflix-related news, the company recently announced plans to test a paywall on password sharing with anyone outside of a user’s household. Read more about it here.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix