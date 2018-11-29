Netflix Canada increases monthly subscription prices

Canadians are about to start paying more for Netflix.
All three of the company’s service plan tiers will go up in price. The basic plan, which lets users watch in standard definition on one screen at a time, will go up a dollar to $9.99 a month.
The standard plan, which allows users to watch in high definition on up to two screens will increase $3 to $13.99 per month.
Finally, the premium tier, allowing for four simultaneous streams in 4K, will go up $3 to $16.99.
The new prices are effective immediately for new subscribers. Existing subscribers will be notified by email before prices change in the coming weeks.
The follows a recent price-hike where most plans increased by a dollar. Previously, the three plans cost $8.99, $10.99 and $13.99, respectively.
Netflix says the price increase will help fund upcoming TV series and films. Additionally, it will help improve the platform overall.
However, Netflix also faces some stiff competition in the market. Earlier this month, Bell Media’s Crave streaming service introduced a new package including HBO programs, recent Hollywood movies, for about $20 a month.
Disney also plans to introduce its streaming service next year with shows and movies from popular franchises like Star Wars and Marvel.
However, earlier reports indicated that Disney programs would remain on Canadian Netflix.
Source: The Globe and Mail
