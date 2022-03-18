Star Trek: Picard uses Galaxy Z Flip 3 as futuristic Tricorder prop

It seems Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be a bit more futuristic than some of us expected.

The foldable handset has been spotted in Star Trek: Picard as part of a Tricorder — a Star Trek device used to scan the environment, record data and more. In episode three of season two, the Tricorder appears twice and is used by Agnes Jurati and Rafaella Musiker. You can spot the Z Flip 3’s horizontal crease and reduced bezels.

The phone is in a very thick case to make it look more like a Tricorder, and you can’t see the rear of the Z Flip 3 at all in the scene.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 or 3 (it’s unclear which one) was spotted in a previous episode being used as a ‘PADD,’ a Personal Access Display.

Star Trek: Picard is available to stream on Bell’s Crave app in Canada.

Via: 9to5Google