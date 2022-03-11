Check out Apple’s new ‘Green’ and ‘Alpine Green’ iPhone 13/13 Pro

Apple’s new ‘Green’ iPhone 13 mini/iPhone 13 and ‘Alpine Green’ iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max are now available to pre-order, starting at $949/$1,099 and $1,399/$1,549, respectively. The new green iPhone 13 devices release on March 18th.

The smartphones are identical to the rest of the iPhone 13 lineup beyond the new green colour. Last year, Apple released a new ‘Purple’ iPhone 12/iPhone 12 mini colour, but with the iPhone 13, the tech giant opted for two distinct green hues across the iPhone 13 lineup.

After briefly going hands-on with the ‘Green’ iPhone 13 and the ‘Alpine Green’ iPhone 13 Pro, I’d say I prefer the Pro variant of the new colour. It reminds me of the awesome-looking ‘Midnight Green’ iPhone 11 Pro colour and is a cool throwback to Apple’s 2019 flagship smartphone.

Check out a few photos of Apple’s new green iPhone colours below: