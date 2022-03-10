Apple could be working on a Mini LED Studio Display Pro

It’s been just two days since Apple revealed its new Studio Display, and rumours and leaks surrounding its successor are already spreading.

According to often-reliable Display Supply Chains Consultants CEO Ross Young, we might see a Studio Display Pro later in June this year. June would indicate that Apple plans to unveil the Pro model of the Studio Display at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, which has predominantly been focused on software rather than hardware.

Still expecting a 27” MiniLED display from Apple in June. Guess it might be a Studio Display Pro…Have confirmed it with multiple companies in their supply chain… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 10, 2022

The rumoured Pro model is expected to feature a ProMotion-enabled Mini LED display, and according to Young, its panel is already in production. He expects the Pro model to be revealed alongside an M1 Mac Pro.

On the other hand, long-time credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who has a Twitter account now) quotes that supply chain issues paired with cost concerns would deter Apple from releasing mini LED products this year.

Apple may not launch new mini-LED products this year due to cost concerns. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 10, 2022

Additionally, as Young pointed out, he expects the Pro display to be released alongside the new Mac Pro. According to Kuo, Apple will focus its attention on releasing an upgraded Mac mini this year, whereas the Mac Pro will release sometime in 2023. According to that timeframe, Kuo could be correct, and we might not see the Pro display sometime this year.

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that these are just rumours and Apple’s Studio Display Pro might not actually exist. With WWDC right around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to know for sure.

Source: @DSCCRoss, @mingchikuo