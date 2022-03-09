Samsung thinks it was first to make green phones

At Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event, the company unveiled two new colour variants for its flagship iPhone 13 series, ‘Green’ and ‘Alpine Green.’ After the announcement, Samsung’s official Twitter handle poked fun at Apple:

Ultra? Green? We're feeling sincerely flattered today. — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) March 8, 2022

Samsung’s tweet is about the company releasing the S22 series in green. The tweet is amusing, and Samsung loves to poke fun at Apple, but come on, Samsung, you didn’t make green phones.

Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 also come in a green colour variant; it’s a brighter green, but a version of the colour nonetheless.

Other smartphone manufacturers also have green phones. Google’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 come in a green colour variant. Last year’s OnePlus 9 also launched in a green that’s a pretty close match to the iPhone 13’s Alpine Green. There’s even an LG Rumor from more than a decade ago that’s green. And don’t get me wrong, Samsung has offered green phones for years as well, like the S20 FE and S21 FE.

And then there’s this:

Showing one of Apple’s first-ever green products that came out 24 years ago. So, in theory, everyone is copying Apple. Also, pointing out that Apple’s Studio Display is faster than all of Samsung’s phones is just rude 😂 (although not exactly wrong).

Speaking of Samsung copying Apple, the South Korean company loves to roast Apple, but then proceeds to copy the Cupertino-based phone maker. Samsung has previously poked fun at Apple for ditching the headphone jack and the in-box phone charger, but that didn’t stop the company from eventually doing the same with its own devices.