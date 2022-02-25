Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are now available in Canada through Samsung, carriers, and other retailers.
First off, if you want to know more about the smartphones before you buy, you can check out MobileSyrup’s Galaxy S22 and S22+ review here, and S22 Ultra review here.
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Display
6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games
6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games
6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz), HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM
8GB of RAM
8GB of RAM
8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM
Storage
128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Dimensions (in.)
14.6 x 70 x 7.6mm
157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm
163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm
Weight
168g
196g
229g
Rear Facing Camera
50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide)
50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide)
108-megapixel (f/1.8), 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree), 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom)
Front Facing Camera
10-megapixel (f/2.2)
10-megapixel (f/2.2)
40-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
Android 12, One UI 4.1
Android 12, One UI 4.1
Android 12, One UI 4.1
Battery
3,700mAh
4,500mAh
5,000mAh
Network Connectivity
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
Sensors
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
March 11, 2022
March 11, 2022
February 25, 2022
Misc
Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’
Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’
Colours: 'Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Burgundy,’ and Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Light Blue,’ and ‘Red.’ & S Pen with 2.8 m/s latency
Let’s start with Samsung since it’s probably one of the best places to buy the Galaxy S22 series. The company has several offers available on its website that can make picking up one of these handsets a little more affordable. First, Samsung has a ‘twice the storage’ promotion that lets customers pick up a 256GB S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra for the price of the 128GB model. That offer runs until March 10th, 2022.
Other details include up to $810 off when trading in a Galaxy S, Note or Galaxy Z series smartphone, bonus Air Miles when purchasing an S22 series device (plus more Miles if you get Samsung Care+), and finally, a 30 percent discount on Samsung Care+ for the S22 series.
Prices are as follows:
As for carrier pricing, you can find those details here. Note that most of the carrier pricing was based on pre-order info and, while the prices are the same, some pre-order offers may not be available anymore.
Finally, Best Buy also has the phones available outright or through carriers. The retailer is also doing the 256GB for the price of 128GB promo. You can check out the S22 here, S22+ here, and S22 Ultra here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.