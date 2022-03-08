Apple reportedly discontinues the 27-inch Intel-powered iMac

After Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event concluded earlier today, and its web store came back online, a two-year-old product was nowhere to be found. It appears as though Apple has discontinued the 2020-released Intel-powered 27-inch iMac, as reported by The Verge.

The decision is likely due to Apple introducing its Studio Display, which also measures in at 27-inches and offers 600 nits of peak brightness and a 12-megapixel ultrawide webcam. However, the new Studio Display, as its names suggest, is just a display, whereas the iMac is (or was) an all-in-one.

If you visit the Apple website right now, you’ll see that the only iMac listed is the M1-powered 2021-released 24-inch iMac. However, its refurbished store still seems to have the outdated Intel iMacs in stock.

Apple hasn’t released an official statement indicating the discontinuation of the 27-inch iMac, but it’s pretty evident that the company is bidding to boost its own silicon in favour of Intel chips.

Today would have been the perfect time to announce the discontinuation of the old model and the introduction of a 27-inch silicon iMac. I wouldn’t bet on seeing it during Apple’s September event either, as it predominantly focuses on the new iPhone.

For everything revealed during Apple’s March event, follow this link.

Via: The Verge