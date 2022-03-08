Apple’s new Studio Display will work with Windows devices

MobileSyrup can confirm that Apple’s new Studio Display is compatible with Windows devices.

While Apple’s $2,000 Studio Display works with Windows-powered computers (or any device that features USB-C/Thunderbolt video-out for that matter) it won’t support features like ‘Centre Stage,’ its 12-megapixel webcam or other functionality tied to its A13 Bionic chip.

In essence, the Studio Display will function solely as a screen when plugged into a device that isn’t powered by macOS like a MacBook Pro or Mac mini.

The Studio Display features 600nits of brightness, a 5K resolution and several stand options, including a version that’s compatible with Vesa mounts.

The rear of the Studio display features three USB-C ports and a single Thunderbolt jack. The Studio Display releases on March 18th and starts at $1,199.

Alongside the Studio Display, Apple also announced the powerful Mac Studio today. For everything revealed during Apple’s March event, follow this link.