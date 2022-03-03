Twitter is reportedly working a dedicated podcast tab

Twitter might soon release a built-in podcast tab, as discovered by trusted developer Jane Manchun Wong.

According to the image shared by Wong on Twitter, the new podcast tab replaces the Twitter Spaces tab on the app’s bottom menu bar. The tab is marked with a mic icon, and clicking it reportedly leads straight to the new podcasts page.

We are not entirely sure where the Spaces tab would end up, it might get its own tab on the left aligned menu bar, or it might reside within the new podcast tab.

Twitter is working on Podcasts tab pic.twitter.com/64tTd3XPdu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 2, 2022

One thing that’s clear is that the podcast format works, and companies like Spotify have capitalized by being early on the trend. At this time, it’s hard to guess what all the new section will entail for Twitter users, and why exactly the company would add a feature that would directly compete with Spaces, its clubhouse-like audio room feature.

The new Twitter podcast tab is most likely in its development phase. We aren’t sure when Twitter will officially roll out the feature.

The report comes soon after Twitter announced that it’s working on a YouTube-like playback speed feature for videos on the platform, and expanded its ‘Safety Mode’ to even more Canadians.

Source: @wongmjane