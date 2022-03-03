Samsung Galaxy A33 and A13 budget phones leak

Details surrounding Samsung’s Galaxy A33 and A13 budget smartphones has leaked online, including official-looking renders.

These are the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G (new, different design!) and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. Tons of official pics and most specs for the A13 4G: https://t.co/doXVROEkli — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 2, 2022

According to Winfuture, Samsung Galaxy A33 will reportedly come 5G-ready and sport an Exynos 1220 processor with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 4,000mAh battery, and come 5G-ready.

Additionally, its 6.4-inch display sports a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a camera notch.

The A13, on the other hand, features a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 2408 x1080 pixel resolution and a notch. The smartphone also features an Exynos 850 chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery.

The leak indicates that the A13 will sport slightly different specs in the U.S. and Canada if it launches here. Further, the phone will likely only feature 5G in the U.S. and LTE in Canada.

It’s possible that both of these phones could launch here in the coming weeks. Last year, the Galaxy A32 and A12 both made their way to Canada following their release in other regions.

Image credit: Winfuture

Source: Winfuture