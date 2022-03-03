Trivia Quest is Netflix’s upcoming daily interactive series

After gaining success from its interactive programming like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and You vs. Wild, Netflix is preparing to launch its next interactive series, and this time it’s a Trivia game.

Trivia Quest releases on April 1st, with new episodes airing every day for the month of April, each featuring 24 questions — 12 standard and 12 complex.

The series, which was inspired by Etermax’s Trivia Crack will question viewers across categories like science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography in a multiple-choice question format (four options).

Trivia Quest isn’t just a plain trivia game, and rather has a full-blown narrative to keep you hooked. You play the role of animated hero Willy, who, by answering Trivia questions, can free his super-smart animated friends from ‘bad guy Rocky,’ who wants to hoard all the knowledge for himself. Users have the option to replay trivia quizzes to earn points they might have missed out on and help Willy release his friends faster.

“At certain milestones, the kidnapped characters are released from Rocky’s dungeons, with exclusive animations inspired by Netflix favourites,” reads Netflix’s blog post about the series. “Each quiz also features a definitive ending but we don’t want to tell you too much about that just yet. You’ll have to play to see.”

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix