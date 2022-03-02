Telus donates $2 million to Canadian charities addressing crisis in Ukraine

Telecom giant Telus is donating $2 million towards the crisis in Ukraine.

The donation comes through the company’s registered charity, the Telus Friendly Future Foundation. The donation will go towards Canadian charities assisting families impacted by the conflict. The Canadian Red Cross and Save the Children Canada are two of the charities receiving funding.

“Reflecting the foundation’s deeply rooted commitment to support families and youth in communities around the globe, and further exemplify Telus’ global leadership in social capitalism, the funds will be directed to charitable organizations making a meaningful difference by providing safety, comfort and support to vulnerable children and their families, in addition to much-needed health care and emergency supplies,” Darren Entwistle, Telus’ president and CEO, said in a statement.

The company has also launched an employee donation program, with Telus matching donations. A text-to-donate program is also active. Customers can text UKRAINE to 20222 to donate $10 towards relief efforts.

This is in addition to other actions the company has taken, including waiving long-distance call charges and removing RT from its channel lineups.

Source: Telus