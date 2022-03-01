OnePlus will develop OxygenOS independently from ColorOS again

OnePlus and Oppo will continue developing OxygenOS and ColorOS independently, killing the plan to merge both into a single system.

Company co-founder Pete Lau addressed the plan in a blog post, writing that both OxygenOS and ColorOS would continue to work off the same codebase established with OxygenOS 12. According to Lau:

“While OxygenOS and ColorOS will continue to be developed on the same codebase – to allow for faster updates and better build quality – OxygenOS and ColorOS will remain independent brand properties. This new course was taken in accordance with feedback from our Community – we understand users of OxygenOS and ColorOS want each operating system to remain separate from each other with their own distinct properties.”

As Android Police points out, the original plan was for the OnePlus 10 series to debut with a merged operating system (OS) — however, reports from early February indicated the unified OS was nowhere to be seen.

Going forward with OxygenOS 13, Lau says the company wants to “deliver an experience that long-time OnePlus users will be familiar with while ensuring it upholds hallmarks of OxygenOS,” including a fast, smooth experience, “burdenless design,” and being easy to use.

This all generally sounds like a move in the right direction. When OnePlus first announced the plans to merge OxygenOS and ColorOS, users were understandably skeptical. Turns out it was well placed — the integration didn’t seem to go well, with several reports coming out taking issue with how OxygenOS ended up much like ColorOS.

Hopefully, this change results in improvements to OxygenOS. Although I’ve had my issues with OnePlus’ software, I quite liked the look and feel of it pre-ColorOS.

