Amazon Canada discounts select Asus laptops by up to 25 percent

Amazon Canada currently has several Asus laptops on sale up to 25 percent off.

A total of six Asus products, including five Chromebooks and an ultra-thin laptop are currently discounted. Check out the offers below:

ASUS Laptop L510 Ultra Thin Laptop, 15.6-inch FHD Display, Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC Storage, Windows 10 Home in S Mode + Includes 1 Year Microsoft 365 Personal, Star Black, L510MA-DB02-CA: $349 (regularly $399)

Asus Chromebook C523NA-DH02 15.6inch HD NanoEdge Display,Intel Dual Core Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage: $249 (regularly $299)

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3, 12-inch Touchscreen NanoEdge Display, MediaTek™ 8183 Processor, Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 32GB eMMC, 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi 5, Chrome OS, Mineral Gray, CM3200FVA-DS42T: $299 (regularly $399)

ASUS Chromebook Detachable, 10.5-inch Touchscreen WUXGA 16:10 Display, MediaTek 8183 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Stylus, Chrome OS, Aluminum, Mineral Gray, CM3000DVA-DS01T-CA: $399 (regularly $449)

ASUS Chromebook CX9, 14-inch Touchscreen Full HD NanoEdge Display, Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1135G7 Processor, 512GB PCIe SSD, 16GB RAM, NumberPad, Chrome OS, Star Black, CX9400CEA-DB51-CA: $1,149 (regularly $1,299)

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6-inch HD NanoEdge Display, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor, 32GB eMMC, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM,Chrome OS, Transparent Silver, CX1100CNA-AB01-CA: $249 (regularly $262.81)

