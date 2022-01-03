Samsung’s new Eco Remote can convert router radio waves into energy

Samsung has refreshed the solar-charging television remote it first showed off at CES 2021 with a cool new feature that allows the device to convert a router’s radio waves into energy.

While converting unused radio frequency (RF) energy into usable power for a TV remote is a novel concept, the device also still features a built-in solar panel for charging. In theory, this means that the remote will always maintain a charge.

Other features include dedicated buttons for Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. The remote is also made with recycled materials and is available in ‘White’ and ‘Black.’

At CES 2022, Samsung also confirmed that Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now are coming to its televisions and revealed a new version of its popular The Frame TV.