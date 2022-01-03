Google’s Stadia and Nvidia’s GeForce Now are coming to Samsung’s 2022 TVs

Ahead of the official start of CES, Samsung has revealed that several of the TVs in its upcoming 2022 lineup will feature built-in support for game streaming services Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Both game streaming platforms are part of the company’s new ‘Gaming Hub’ feature. As it stands right now, it’s unclear if the Samsung Stadia TV app will support 4K streaming.

Samsung says that its Gaming Hub will also support consoles connected through HDMI, giving players a central home for all of their gaming content and settings like refresh rate and VVR. The tech giant goes on to say that its TVs will support third-party controllers, likely including the Xbox Series X/S gamepad and the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

PC game streaming service Utomik will also be part of the Gaming Hub.

Samsung also revealed a new version of its popular The Frame TV, a new Eco remote, and confirmed that the ability to view NFTs is coming to its 2022 television — because every tech product inexplicably needs to be associated with NFTs in some way now.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung