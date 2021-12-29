Get 50,000 PC Optimum points when you spend $150 at Shoppers [Today only]

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $150. The offer is available today, Wednesday, December 29th only.

50,000 PC Optimum points work out to $50 in value, so essentially, you’re spending $100 only. You can redeem these points towards anything from Shoppers’ surprisingly extensive catalogue, which includes wireless headphones, video games, media streamers and cameras.

Find some buying suggestions below:

Find more electronics from Shopper’s catalogue here.

