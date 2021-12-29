The Book of Boba Fett’s first episode is now streaming on Disney+

Disney’s The Mandalorian spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett’s first episode is now available to stream on the company’s streaming service, Disney+.

The series follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they battle for control of territory formerly held by Jabba the Hutt. The first episode released on December 29th, 2021 with new episodes coming weekly. There will be seven episodes total with a runtime of around 30-40 minutes each.

To watch The Book of Boba Fett, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription. In Canada, that costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

You can watch the first episode on Disney+ here, or check out the other shows and movies coming to the platform this month here.