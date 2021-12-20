Canada Computers’ Boxing Week sale starts this week

It’s time for Canada’s biggest shopping season, with new Boxing Week sales. Canada Computers’ early Boxing Week sale offers savings on devices like digital frames, microphones, desktops, monitors and more.
This promotion ends on December 23rd, but you can definitely expect another sale in the coming days.
Here are some of the deals available below:
- Acer 27-inch Full HD: now $179.99, was $199.99
- Acer Nitro 27-inch Gaming Monitor: now $379.99, was $399.99
- Asus TUF Curved Gaming: now $309.99, was $349.99
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop Ryzen 5: now $1,219.99, was $1,399.99
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop Ryzen 5: now $999.99, was $1,099
- MSI 15.6-inch 60Hz: now $899, was $799
- Asus ROG Strix G15: now $1,149, was $1,299
- MSI GP66 Gaming Notebook 15.6-inch: now $2,499, was $2699
- AOC 24G2 24-inch: now $209, was $269
- BenQ 4K HDR 28-inch: now $319.99, was $399.99
- TP Link AX1800 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System 3-pack: now $279.99, was $349.99
- Nest Mini 2nd-gen: now $34, was $69
- Nest Audio: now $79.99, was $129.99
- Blue Yeti microphone: now $129.99, was $179.99
Source: Canada Computers