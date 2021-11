Virgin Plus, Fido and Koodo have all added a bit of spice to their Black Friday promotions by upping the $50/mo 10GB plan to 12GB. Yup, that’s a 2GB increase for the same monthly cost.

While perhaps not the most insane deal out there, $50/mo for 12GB isn’t a bad plan at all (I remember when people lined up for hours to get a $60/10GB plan).

Anyway, you can check out the offers at the links below:

For more on the Black Friday deals from all carriers, check out our round-up of the best deals here.