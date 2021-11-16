ZTE’s Axon 30 discounted to about $560 CAD

If you’re looking for a unique Android phone and you don’t want a device from a well-known manufacturer or through a carrier, ZTE is offering both of its flagship smartphones devices from 2021 at significant discounts.

The Axon 30, which features an under-display selfie camera, is down to $449 USD (roughly $560 CAD) and the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra flagship is discounted to $549 USD (about $687 CAD).

If you visit ZTE’s early Black Friday deals page, there is also a rotating list of flash deals as you checkout.

Source: ZTE