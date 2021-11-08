Nintendo’s Canadian Black Friday 2021 sales include Mario Kart Switch bundle, $55 games

Nintendo has revealed its lineup of deals for Black Friday 2021.

As in previous years, the company is offering a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle. This means that you can snag a Switch for its regular $379 CAD price tag and get a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at no additional cost.

Further, Nintendo is throwing in three months of Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Note that this is the base tier of Switch Online that offers access to online play and select free NES and SNES games, not the service’s recently launched ‘Expansion Pack’ of the service that includes N64 and Sega Genesis titles. Altogether, Nintendo says this bundle offers $89 in savings.

Outside of the Switch bundle, the following Switch games will be available for $54.99 each during Black Friday ($25 off):

Bravely Default II

Kirby Star Allies

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Finally, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be offered for $89.99 ($40 off), while Ring Fit Adventure will be available for $69.99 ($30 off).

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo of Canada