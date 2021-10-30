Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Oct. 25-31]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.

Amazon Prime Video

Fairfax [Amazon Original]

Four teenagers try to be cooler than they are in Los Angeles on a never-ending quest for clout.

Fairfax was created by Matt Hausfater and Teddy Riley (El Tigre) and Aaron Buchsbaum (Undateable) and features the voices of Skyler Gisondo (Santa Clarita Diet), Kiersey Clemmons (Dope), Peter S. Kim (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: October 29th, 2021

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (23 to 29 minutes each)

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada in October can be found here.

Apple TV+

Swagger [Apple Original]

Inspired by the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, this drama series explores the world of youth basketball from the perspective of the players, families and coaches within it.

Swagger was created by Reggie Rock Bythewood (Gun Hill) and stars O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild), Isaiah Hill (acting debut) and Shinelle Azoroh (Don’t Let Go).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: October 29th, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Sports drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (about one hour each)

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Crave

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Based on true events, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren look into a young boy who was the first U.S. murder suspect to claim demonic possession as a defense.

Directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), The Devil Made Me Do It sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga returning as the Warrens, while Ruairi O’Connor (The Spanish Princess), Sarah Catherine Hook (NOS4A2) and Julian Hillard (WandaVision) join the cast.

Original release date: June 4th, 2021 (theatres and on-demand)

Crave premiere date: October 29th, 2021

Genre: Supernatural horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes

Love Life (Season 2)

Freshly divorced Marcus Watkins must rediscover his identity as a Black man in New York City.

Love Life was created by Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) and stars William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens), Chris “Comedian CP” Powell (Detroiters) and Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air).

Crave premiere date: October 28th, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Romantic comedy, anthology

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 25 minutes each)

Star Trek: Prodigy

A group of aliens must work together to pilot an abandoned starfleet ship and make their way towards the Alpha Quadrant.

Star Trek: Prodigy was created by the The Hageman Brothers (Trollhunters) and features the voices of Brett Gray (On My Block), Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead), Jason Mantzoukas (Parks & Recreation) and Angus Imrie (The Archers).

Crave premiere date: October 28th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Animated, sci-fi

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 45 minutes each)

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Marvel Studios: Assembled — “The Making of What If…? [Disney+ Original]

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of What If…?, Marvel Studio’s first animated project.

Some of the featured talent includes Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, star Jeffrey Wright (The Watcher) and head writer A.C. Bradley.

It’s worth noting that Quebec City-based Squeeze worked on several episodes of the series.

Disney+ premiere date: October 27th, 2021

Genre: Animated, superhero

Runtime: 41 minutes

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Army of Thieves [Netflix Original]

Six years before the events of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, safecracker Ludwig Dieter is hired by a mysterious woman to join a group of thieves for a daring heist.

Army of Thieves was directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who also plays Dieter (reprising his role from Army of the Dead), while the supporting cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen) and Stuart Martin (Babylon).

Netflix Canada premiere date: October 29th, 2021

Genre: Heist

Runtime: 2 hours, 9 minutes

Hypnotic [Netflix Original]

A woman who turns to a mysterious hypnotherapist for help becomes caught in a deadly mind game.

Hypnotic was directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote (The Open House) and stars Kate Siegel (Midnight Mass), Jason O’Mara (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Dulé Hill (The West Wing).

Netflix Canada premiere date: October 29th, 2021

Genre: Heist

Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes

Sex: Unzipped [Netflix Original]

Rapper Saweetie promotes sexual health and positivity with a slew of guests, including educators and puppets.

Netflix Canada premiere date: October 26th, 2021

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 59 minutes

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

