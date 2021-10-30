Shoppers Drug Mart offering 40,000 Optimum points on $125+ online purchase

Shoppers Drug Mart is back again with another PC Optimum points bonus. This time around, the retailer is offering 40,000 bonus points on any online purchase of $125 or more.

40,000 points work out to about a $40 value when you redeem them, so that’s quite a deal. Unfortunately, the offer only lasts until October 31st.

What makes this a particularly excellent deal is that, as game deals poster ‘Lbabinz‘ points out, it works on games, consoles and other tech accessories.

Spend $125+ at Shoppers Drug Mart online, get 40K PC Optimum Points https://t.co/t9upEVxCJn Works on games, consoles, accessories, etc https://t.co/VvTnZPxDEC pic.twitter.com/A8qIPIHNqf — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) October 29, 2021

In other words, you could pick up a few new games — maybe Far Cry 6 and a copy of Deathloop — and get 40,000 points you could redeem on your next purchase (maybe another game, or groceries — whatever you want, really).

If you don’t have a PC Optimum membership, you can sign up for free here. And you can learn more about the 40,000 points deal here.

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart Via: Lbabinz (Twitter)