Freedom Mobile raises connection fee to $45

Freedom Mobile is increasing the fee it charges when customers activate a new phone line.

Starting today, October 18th, the carrier’s Connection Fee — a one-time charge applied to each new line activation — jumps from $35 to $45.

That adds up to a $10 — and nearly 29 percent — jump in price.

According to a report from iPhone in Canada, Freedom Mobile claims the fee hike will fund service and network improvements.

Freedom Mobile first began charging customers connection fees (also known as activation fees) in December 2019.

Initially, the carrier charged $20 on the first bill for new postpaid activations, and $10 for prepaid activations — less than half of what’s being charged now, just two years later.

Connection/Activation fees are going up across the board.

In 2020, from September to November, Bell, Fido, Koodo, Rogers, Telus, Virgin ($40→$45), and Freedom ($20→$30) all increased their fees.

Most recently, in July 2021, another wave of hikes kicked off, as Telus, Koodo, Rogers, and Fido all further jacked up their connection fees to $50 (FYI: Fido is owned by Rogers, and Telus owns Koodo).

Source: iPhone in Canada