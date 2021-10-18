FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is delayed until February 25

The release of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has unfortunately been delayed by a month.

The anticipated title that was originally set to launch on January 21st has been pushed back to February 25th.

Important message: ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov. The #ELDENRING Team — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

However, if you can’t wait for the actual release of Elden Ring, FromSoftware has announced a Closed Network Test (CNT). If you register before November 1st, you’ll get the chance to join the Network Test launching across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

The first session starts at November 12th at 3:00am PT/ 6:00am ET and the last of the five sessions is on November 14th 7pm PT/ 10pm ET.

You can register for the CNT, here.

