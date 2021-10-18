fbpx
Gaming

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is delayed until February 25

If you can't wait for the official launch, there's a chance to join the Closed Network Test

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Oct 18, 202112:51 PM EDT
0 comments

The release of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has unfortunately been delayed by a month.

The anticipated title that was originally set to launch on January 21st has been pushed back to February 25th.

However, if you can’t wait for the actual release of Elden Ring, FromSoftware has announced a Closed Network Test (CNT). If you register before November 1st, you’ll get the chance to join the Network Test launching across PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

The first session starts at November 12th at 3:00am PT/ 6:00am ET and the last of the five sessions is on November 14th 7pm PT/ 10pm ET.

You can register for the CNT, here.

Image Credit: FromSoftware

Source: FromSoftware

Comments