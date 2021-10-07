You can now order Starbucks for pick-up at Toronto Pearson through UberEats

Toronto Pearson International Airport and Uber Eats will allow travellers and airport workers to order food for pickup from more than 20 on-site cafés and restaurants.

Through the Uber Eats app on iOS and Android, you’ll be able to skip the line at Starbucks, A&W, Subway, Fionn MacCool’s, The Hearth, Twist, Caplansky’s Deli and more. To help make this easier, the Uber Eats app will also now detect whether you’re at Pearson and bring up a screen letting you know about which restaurants you can order from.

In addition to being more convenient, Pearson says this is intended to help reduce physical contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is an expansion of Pearson and Uber Eats’ existing partnership, which has allowed travellers to order food for delivery to their gate.

Source: Toronto Pearson