Some iPhone 13 users are reporting delayed, unresponsive touchscreens

Several iPhone 13 users report experiencing intermittent touch issues with the new smartphone, causing screen swipes and presses to be delayed or not recognized altogether.

Posts on Twitter, Reddit, MacRumors’ forums and Apple’s official support forum include several posts from users experiencing touchscreen-related issues with the iPhone 13. The problem seems to affect all devices in the iPhone 13 lineup, including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max.

For what it’s worth, I’ve been consistently using the iPhone 13 Pro Max for the last few weeks and haven’t encountered this particular issue — at least not yet.

Anyone's iPhone 13 not registering touch events consistently? Is that an app thing, an iOS 15 thing, or my iPhone 13 thing — Arnold Kim (@arnoldkim) September 29, 2021

Bugs seen on iPhone 13 Pro Max/iOS 15 so far:

• Non-functional camera (app opens, camera feed does not)

• iPhone doesn’t wake on touch

• iPhone unlocks but swipe up to open fails (screen unresponsive)

• Mail app freezes

• Watch not recognized Other than that, it’s great! — Mikey (@mikeycampbell81) September 29, 2021

Same issue here intermittently, even closing apps and reopening doesn’t work sometimes, so have to power off the phone to get it to register touch input again. Please note and fix the issue — kailos (@kailos321) September 24, 2021

Thankfully, given the issue also seems to be affecting older iPhone models, it’s likely not tied to a hardware problem and instead could be related to iOS 15.

Though iOS 15 is relatively stable, the update has featured a few issues, including a bug related to ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ not working with the iPhone 13, widget issues and security vulnerabilities.

Given Apple’s track record for rapidly fixing bugs, it’s likely that this touchscreen issue will be fixed relatively quickly.

Source: Reddit Via: MacRumors