Xbox Series X/S All Access financing will soon be available at Best Buy

Though Xbox All Access launched as an EB Games GameStop exclusive offering back in October 2020, it seems the financing option will soon be available through Best Buy in Canada.

According to a recent tweet from @BBYC_Gamers, Best Buy Canada’s gaming-focused account, it’s now possible to get an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a “monthly price” and “with no upfront cost.” Best Buy also has a landing page with more information about All Access up on its website.

As it stands, there doesn’t seem to be a way to purchase the consoles with All Access through Best Buy. Likely, the retailer is still in the process of updating its website.

Get an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one low monthly price. With no upfront cost, Xbox All Access has everything you need to experience next-gen gaming. Available online only, while quantities last. — BBY Canada Gamers (@BBYC_Gamers) September 23, 2021

The financing provider remains ‘PayPlan’ by RBC, and monthly costs are the same, including $29.99 per month for the series X and $39.99 for the Series X.

The $29.99 monthly fee for the Xbox Series S financing plan means Canadians will pay $719.76 in total over the 24-months, excluding taxes. The Xbox Series S otherwise costs $379.99.

The $39.99 monthly fee means a total of $959.76 CAD over the 24-months for the Xbox Series X plan. The console on its own costs $599.

It’s worth noting that both plans include Game Pass Ultimate, which costs $16.99 per month and includes access to all Microsoft first-party titles, EA Play games, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Live Gold.

Strangely, Xbox Canada’s website still lists EB Games as All Access’ exclusive provider in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Microsoft Canada for more information.