The best deals from The Source’s Tech Event sale

The Source is back with their Tech Event sale. The even features dozens of discounts on popular items.

Laptops and tablets from popular brands such as Apple, Asus, and HP are the headliners for the event, but you can also find sales on Razer peripherals, memory cards, headphones, and more.

The event runs for the next week, so be sure to check out the deals before it ends. You can find the full list of deals at The Source. Here are some of our top picks:

Beats Studio³ Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

$269.99 (save $130)

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Earphones

$79.99 (save $70)

Acer Nitro 15.6” Gaming Laptop with Intel i5-10300H, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM & NVIDIA GTX 1650

$799.99 (save $200)

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3” 256GB with M1 Chip, 8 Core CPU & 8 Core GPU with Touch Bar (2020)

$1499.99 (save $200)

Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy‑Cons

$379.99 (save $20)

Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Membrane Gaming Keyboard

$99.99 (save $40)

Razer Firefly V2 Mouse Pad (Medium size)

$54.99 (save $15)

ASUS 14″ Notebook with Intel® i3-1005G1, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD & Intel UHD Graphics

$449.99 (save $150)

HP 14-db0002ca 14″ Chromebook with AMD A4-9120C 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC & AMD Radeon R4

$279.99 (save $120)

Bower 8″ Selfie Ring Light

$42.25 (save $22.75)

VITAL 128GB UHS-1 Class 10 SDXC Memory Card

$34.99 (save $35)

Outriders for Playstation 5

$39.97 (save $10)

Check back for the latest deals across all major Canadian retailers.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.