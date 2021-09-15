Battlefield 2042 release pushed back to November 19th

Waiting for Battlefield 2042 to drop on October 22nd? Well, you’ll have to wait one additional month.

Electronic Arts announced today that the title’s release date has been delayed until November 19th because of “unforeseen challenges” caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams,” said Oskar Gabrielson, DICE general manager, in EA’s delay-notification post. “Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.”

An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/K53VNM2tTz — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 15, 2021

However, Gabrielson also stated that information regarding the game’s upcoming Open Beta would be revealed later this month, so there’s a chance you might be able to mess around with the game before its November 19th release.

While the delay is definitely disappointing, waiting an extra month won’t hurt and will also allow DICE to polish and deliver a better game (wink wink, nudge nudge CD Projekt Red 👀).

This isn’t the first title delay of COVID-infested 2021. Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Legacy, which was scheduled to release in September 2021, has been delayed to 2022. Toronto-based Drinkbox Studios’ Nobody Saves The World has been delayed to early 2022, Guerilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West has been delayed until February 18th, 202, and WB Games Montreal’s Batman game ‘Gotham Knights,’ which was supposed to release in 2021, has been delayed to 2022.

Battlefield 2042 will launch worldwide on November 19th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation4, PlayStation5, and PC via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-order here.

Image credit: EA

Source: EA