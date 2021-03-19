WB Games Montreal’s Batman game ‘Gotham Knights’ delayed to 2022

Warner Bros. has delayed its Gotham KnightsÂ Batman game to 2022.
Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, the game wasÂ first unveiled last August at the DC Fandome event for a 2021 release.
Warner Bros. announced the delay in a tweet, noting that it’s “giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.” Warner Bros. also thanked the “amazing fans for your tremendous support” and promised to show more “in the coming months.”
— Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) March 19, 2021
Developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal,Â Gotham Knights is the first major Batman game since 2015’sÂ Arkham Knight.
Set it in its own continuity,Â Gotham KnightsÂ follows Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl and Red Hood as they fight to protect Gotham in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s apparent death.
Gotham Knights features a single-player campaign that supports drop-in co-op for one other player to assume the role of a different Bat Family member. Additionally, the game open-world Gotham that can be explored via the Bat Cycle.
This is the second Warner Bros. game to be delayed out of 2021, following the Harry Potter action-RPGÂ Hogwarts Legacy.
