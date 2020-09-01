PREVIOUS|
News

Epic adds Black Panther statue to Fortnite during Marvel crossover event

Players have been heading to the monument to pay respects to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman

Sep 1, 2020

6:34 PM EDT

0 comments

Fortnite Black Panther

Developer Epic Games has added a Black Panther statue to Fortnite as part of its ongoing season of Marvel-themed content.

Now, players can head west of Misty Meadows to see the ‘Panther’s Prowl,’ a large monument with its own ambient music.

The addition of the Panther’s Prowl comes in the wake of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s death on August 28th after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

However, in a statement to Kotaku, Epic confirmed that the Panther’s Prowl was always planned to be added on September 1st. “As with the rest of the world, we were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman,” said Epic in a statement. “The Black Panther monument arrived this morning as part of a previously-planned narrative for the new Chapter 2 – Season 4 season.”

Therefore, the Panther’s Prowl is actually the third Marvel-themed point of interest to recently be added to the Fortnite map, following Ant Man’s house and an X-Men prisoner transport vehicle.

Nonetheless, Panther’s Prowl is certainly going to go down as the most memorable monument to come out of the entire Marvel crossover event. That’s because Fortnite players have come together to pay their respects to Boseman by visiting the statue and posting pictures to social media.

Wholesome moment at the Black Panther monument from r/FortNiteBR

Given the rotating nature of map changes to Fortnite, it’s unclear exactly how long the statue will remain in the game. Nonetheless, it’s nice to see how players are using it to honour a beloved actor.

It’s also worth noting that Epic isn’t the only game company making Marvel content to address Boseman’s passing this week.

Earlier today, Square Enix’s latest ‘Wartable’ presentation for Marvel’s Avengers opened with a tribute to the late actor. Additionally, it appears that Black Panther was set to be revealed as one of the game’s free post-launch playable characters, as Square Enix showed a Black Panther logo alongside confirmation that some of the stream’s content was adjusted in response to Boseman’s passing.

Image credit: Reddit — u/Satisfaction_More

Related Articles

News

Aug 28, 2020

5:36 PM EDT

Apple terminates Epic’s developer account amid ongoing legal dispute

News

Aug 28, 2020

1:35 PM EDT

Apple tries to fill Fortnite-sized hole on App Store with PUBG promotion

News

Aug 31, 2020

3:30 PM EDT

Telus donating proceeds from rentals of films by Black creators to Black Health Alliance

News

Aug 27, 2020

4:42 PM EDT

Thousands of stolen Fortnite accounts sold in online black markets: report

Comments