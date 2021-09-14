Apple discontinues iPhone 12 Pro and XR after iPhone 13 reveal

Following the reveal of the iPhone 13, Apple is no longer selling the iPhone XR or the 12 Pro on its website.

The phones being discontinued isn’t exactly surprising, given that Apple regularly does this when it introduces new models, particularly the Pro. The XR was also introduced in October 2018, so it’s nearly three years old at this point.

However, you can still order refurbished units of the 12 Pro and XR.

The iPhone 11, 12 and SE will continue to be sold, making them the lowest-cost options.

In other relevant news, check out our Canadian pricing breakdown of Apple’s recently revealed products. As well, stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more on these devices in the coming days.

Via: MacRumors