watchOS 8 releases on September 20

Apple’s watchOS 8 update, which includes new Watch Faces, workouts and the distraction reducing ‘Focus mode,’ releases on September 20th.

You can learn more about the smartwatch OS update by reading our prior coverage, but the most significant update is a new Watch Face that uses Portrait mode depth data to tuck the time slightly behind the subject in a photo.

With the Apple Watch Series 7, you can also use a new on-screen keyboard to send messages. Apple says that watchOS 8 works on Apple Watch Series 3 devices and newer.

