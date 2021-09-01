Samsung’s One UI 4.0 beta launching in South Korea this September

Samsung has confirmed through its official South Korean forums that its One UI 4.0 beta will launch in September.

The forum post only mentions a September launch in South Korea and doesn’t offer details about a U.S. or Canadian release. However, a U.S. launch is likely to follow, or happen simultaneously.

You can expect the beta to release on Samsung’s latest S series smartphones. That said, it’s unclear the specific date the update will drop.

It makes sense that the beta would launch this month, as Android 12 will likely get an official release in the near future.

Google’s Android 12 upgrade includes a redesign Google calls ‘Material You.’ This means that Samsung’s One UI 4.0 will probably also offer an entirely new look.

The One UI 4.0 beta will likely not launch right away here and will arrive in Canada later this year.

Source: Samsung Forums Via: Android Headlines