Best Buy’s Labour Day sale offers great discounts on several electronics

Best Buy is offering a Labour Day Sale with massive discounts on several gadgets like Samsung’s The Frame 55-inch 4K TV, Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop, 4th-gen Apple iPad Pro and more.
Check some notable deals below:
TVs
- Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR65A80J) — 2021: Now $2,799.99, was $3,299.99
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (43LF621C21) — Fire TV Edition: Now $449.99, was $549.99
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN55LS03AAFXZC) — 2021: Now $1,599.99, was $1,999.99
- LG 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (43UP7560AUD) — 2021: Now $549.99, was $599.99
- Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LCD Smart TV (NS-55F301CA22) — Fire TV Edition – 2020: Now $529.99, was $649.99
Home audio
- Samsung HW-A450 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $199.99, was $249.99
- Sony STR-DH190 2.0 Bluetooth, A/B Speaker, Stereo Receiver: Now $229.99, was $249.99
- Klipsch R41M 50-Watt Bookshelf Speaker — Pair: Now $279.99, was $379.99
- JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam 250-Watt 5.0 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar: Now $399.99, was $599.99
- Sony HTST5000 800-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $1,699.95, was $1,999.95
Laptops
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (2020) — Space Grey (Intel Core i7 1.2GHz/512GB SSD/16GB RAM): Now $1,499.99, was $1,599.99
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4-inch Touchscreen Laptop -Sandstone (Intel i5-1035G1/128GB SSD/8GB RAM): Now $809, was $959.99
- HP 15.6-inch Laptop — Natural Silver (Intel Core i5-1135G7/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $849.99, was $999.99
- Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook — Silver (Intel Celeron N4000/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): Now $199.99, was $299.99
- Acer Spin 3 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop — Silver (AMD Ryzen 7 3700U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $899.99, was $1,099.99
Gaming laptops
- Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop — Black (Intel Ci5-10300H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA GTX 1650): Now $1,099.99, was $1,249.99
- Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14-inch Gaming Laptop — Black (Intel Core i7-11375H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): Now $1,899.99, was $2,199.99
- MSI GF63 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — Black (Intel Core i5-10500H/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650): Now $829.99, was $899.99
- Alienware m15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — White ( Intel Core i7-10870H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060): Now $2,499.99, was $2,699.99
- Dell G7 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop — Black (Intel Core i7-10750H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 2070/Windows 10): Now $1,799.99, was $1,899.99
Desktops
- ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC — Black (AMD Ryzen 7-5800X/2TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3070): Now $2,099.99, was $2,499.99
- Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC (Intel Ci7-11700F/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/Nvidia RTX 3060Ti/Windows 10): Now $1,799.99, was $1,999.99
- HP All-in-One Desktop PC — Snow White (Intel Pentium Gold G6400T/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $699.99, was $799.99
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-11700F/1TB HDD/500GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): Now $1,949.99, was $1,999.99
- Dell Inspiron 7000 27″ Touchscreen All-in-One PC (Intel Core i7-1165G7/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 10): Now $1,499.99, was $1,799.99
Monitors
- BenQ 27-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms MPRT IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (EX2710) — Black: Now $249.99, was $399.99
- Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx) — Black: Now $269.99, was $399.99
- Samsung 27-inch FHD 60Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor (LS27R35AFHNXZA) – Black: Now $189.99, was $239.99
- LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GP83B-B) — Black: Now $449.99, was $599.99
- Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch DQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (LC49G95TSSNXZA) — White: Now $1,649.99, was $1,999.99
Computer/Laptop peripherals
- Logitech G502 Hero 16000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse — Black: Now $59.99, was $79.99
- Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo — Black (MK270): Now $29.99, was $39.99
- Logitech Pro 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse — Black: Now $129.98, was $169.98
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Backlit Mechanical Green Switch Gaming Keyboard: Now $99.98, was $149.98
- Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop Keyboard & Mouse Combo (QHG-00001) — Black: Now $49.99, was $79.99
iPad
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB with Wi-Fi (4th Generation) — Space Grey: Now $1,019.99, was 1,299.99
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB with Wi-Fi (2nd Generation) — Space Grey: Now $829.99, was $1,029.99
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (4th Generation) — Space Grey: Now $1,199.99, was $1,399.99
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (2nd Generation) — Space Grey: Now $919, was $1,179
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 128GB with Wi-Fi (2nd Generation) — Silver: Now $829.99, was $1,029.99
Tablets
- Lenovo Smart Tab M8 8-inch 32GB Android 9 Tablet with MediaTek Helio A22 4-Core Processor — Iron Grey: Now $129.99, was $169.99
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 10.1-inch 32GB FireOS Tablet with MTK/MT8183 Processor — Black: Now $144.99, was $199.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch 32GB Android Tablet with MediaTek MT8768T 8-Core Processor — Dark Grey: Now $179.99, was $189.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4-inch 256GB Android Tablet w/ Snapdragon 865 Plus 8-Core Processor — Mystic Black: Now $899.99, was $1,199.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch 128GB Windows 10 LTE Tablet with SQ1 Processor/8GB RAM — Black: Now $1,099.99, was $1,149.99
Headphones
- Apple AirPods Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones — White: Now $249.99, was $269.99
- Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones — Black: Now $199.99, was $349.99
- Razer Hammerhead In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones — Black/Green: Now $229.99, was $239.99
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones — Midnight Black: Now $269.99, was $399.99
- Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700 with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa — Triple Black: Now $379.99, was $479.99
Smart home tech
- Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera — Black: Now $129.99, was $179.99
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa & Clock — Twilight Blue: Now $44.99, was $69.99
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant — Chalk: Now $79.99, was $129.99
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation — White: Now $259.99, was $329.99
- Nanoleaf Elements Wood-Look Hexagon Panels – Smarter Kit — 7 Panels: Now $319.99, was $369.99
Wearables
- Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor — Large — Gunmetal Grey: Now $169.99, was $199.99
- Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking — Petal: Now $179.99, was $229.99
- Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate & Sleep — White: Now $169.99, was $199.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor — Mystic Black: Now $399.99, was $449.99
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 HR — Olive Green: Now $229.99, was $299.99
The Labour Day sale is expected to end tomorrow, September 6th, though Best Buy will be back with another Labour Day sale soon. You can find all products under the sale here.
Source: Best Buy
