Best Buy’s Labour Day sale offers great discounts on several electronics

Best Buy's Labour Day sale is here a little early

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Sep 1, 20212:50 PM EDT
Best Buy is offering a Labour Day Sale with massive discounts on several gadgets like Samsung’s The Frame 55-inch 4K TV, Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop, 4th-gen Apple iPad Pro and more.

Check some notable deals below:

TVs

Find all TVs on sale here.

Home audio

  1. Samsung HW-A450 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $199.99, was $249.99
  2. Sony STR-DH190 2.0 Bluetooth, A/B Speaker, Stereo Receiver: Now $229.99, was $249.99
  3. Klipsch R41M 50-Watt Bookshelf Speaker — Pair: Now $279.99, was $379.99
  4. JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam 250-Watt 5.0 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar: Now $399.99, was $599.99
  5. Sony HTST5000 800-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $1,699.95, was $1,999.95

Find all home audio products on sale here.

Laptops

Find all laptops on sale here.

Gaming laptops

Find all gaming laptops on sale here.

Desktops

Find all desktops on sale here.

Monitors

Find all monitors on sale here.

Computer/Laptop peripherals

Find all peripherals on sale here.

iPad

Find all iPads along with their accessories on sale here.

Tablets

Find all tablets on sale here.

Find all headphones on sale here.

Smart home tech

Find all smart home tech on sale here.

Wearables

The Labour Day sale is expected to end tomorrow, September 6th, though Best Buy will be back with another Labour Day sale soon. You can find all products under the sale here.

Source: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

