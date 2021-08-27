Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 and Watch 4/Watch 4 Classic now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Classic are now available in Canada.

Galaxy Buds 2

On Samsung’s website, the Galaxy Buds 2 are available for $189 in ‘Graphite,’ ‘Olive,’ ‘Lavender’ and ‘White’ colourways. You can pick the Buds up from Best Buy, The Source or Walmart too. All three retailers list the Buds for the same price and offer all colours.

The earbuds feature dynamic two-way speakers with a woofer and tweeter for deep-based and high notes, as well as a “rich and balanced” sound, says Samsung. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 include active noise-cancellation and three levels of ‘Ambient Sound.’ They also utilize machine learning to help maximize call clarity, combined with three microphones.

Battery-wise, the Buds 2 offers a 61mAh battery, and the charging case features a 472mAh power source.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Classic 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are available in Bluetooth and LTE variants. Further, the Watch 4 is available in 40 and 44mm sizes, whereas the Watch 4 Classic is available in 42 and 46mm.

Check below for the wearable’s pricing in Samsung’s store:

Both the smartwatches are also available at Walmart, Best Buy and The Source for the same prices.

Samsung’s new smartwatches feature a BioActive sensor that runs on one chipset that works as an optical heart rate sensor and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor. A body composition feature also analyzes the wearer’s body weight, height and other information. It also calculates body fat, fat mass, skeletal muscle, BMI and body water percentage.

Alongside the new hardware, Samsung is also launching a new unified smartwatch OS platform through a partnership with Google.